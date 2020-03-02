Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

TUI Group Statement on COVID-19

Mein Schiffs

TUI Group said it has experienced weaker bookings in the last week, especially for the remaining, near-term and lower volume winter season, according to a statement.

"Due to the strong trading prior to last week, year to date bookings remain well above prior year. At this point in time, we only see a marginal effect on our operations, for example due to necessary re-routing of Mein Schiff 6 in Asia," the company said.

Brands include TUI Cruises, Marella Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

"As indicated in our Q1 results on 11 February, Financial Year 2020 started exceptionally well in terms of booking trends which continued in January, the company said.

While actively managing the current situation for customers and employees, the company said its priorities remain as follows:

  • Driving additional and various cost measures such as budget reduction in administrative areas, hiring freezes as well as the postponement of non-critical projects.
  • Carefully reviewing options for capacity management, if needed.
  • Delivering on  four strategic initiatives towards becoming a more digital platform business and Markets transformation programme.
