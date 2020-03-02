Seabourn Offers 'Sensational Suite Savings'

Seabourn is putting its suite staterooms on sale with its Sensational Suite Savings event for 2020.

The two-month-long event offers savings and value-added amenities for guests booking suite accommodations on select 2020 and 2021 voyages, the company announced.

Seabourn’s Sensational Suite Savings will be available from March 2 to April 30, 2020, and new and returning guests will be able to save big on a selection of suite accommodations, as well as enjoy exceptional amenities. The benefits vary by individual voyage but may include any or all of the following:



• Veranda for Ocean View Suite Upgrades

• Up to Three Category Veranda Suite Upgrades

• Up to $600USD Shipboard Credit per suite

• Up to $1,000 USD/$1,200 CAD Air Credit per guest

• Up to 600-minute Internet Package per guests

• 50% reduced deposit

On top of all of the above, guests booking a Penthouse or Premium Suite on select sailings will receive up to $2,000 USD shipboard credit per suite and an unlimited internet package per suite.

“Our new Sensational Suite Savings is an exquisite enticement for new and returning guests to experience the many pleasures and comforts of the all-suite accommodations onboard the finest ultra-luxury resorts at sea,” said Chris Austin, senior vice president of Global Marketing & Sales for Seabourn. “This is the perfect entrée to the ‘suite life’ from Seabourn, with significant savings and desirable extras for guests to take their cruise over the top.”

A complete listing of the savings, amenities, and select sailings applicable to the Sensational Suite Savings can be viewed on Seabourn’s website.