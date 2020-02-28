Norwegian Cruise Line has announced a number of sweeping temporary changes to a number of existing policies.
"We understand that your clients may be hesitant to plan or confirm their vacation, but we encourage them to get out there and experience the world aboard the best vessels at sea," the company said, in a statement sent to travel partners.
Adjustments to Policies:
- Final payment for all June and July voyages will not be due until 90 days prior to sailing.
- Up until 60 days prior to sailing, the company will allow a transfer of the reservation to any other cruise that departs on or before June 30, 2020. The transfer voyage must be of equal or greater value, prevailing rates will apply, and penalties will be waived.
- If a guest chooses not to sail, the name change restriction will be waived up to 45 days prior to sailing. Name changes will be permitted for the cruise reservation only and excludes flight arrangements through Norwegian Cruise Line and/or pre-purchased travel protection.
- Guests with non-ticketed Norwegian Cruise Line air may make name changes.
- Guests with ticketed air may make name changes but will incur a penalty and possibly air change fee, if either is assessed by the airlines.