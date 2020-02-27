Windstar Launches New Travel Assurance Booking Policy

Guests booking a Windstar cruise vacation departing on or after June 1, 2020 can rest easy knowing they can cancel up to 15 days before their cruise departs without incurring a cancellation fee, according to a statement.

Windstar’s Travel Assurance Booking Policy automatically applies to new and existing cruises departing on or after June 1, 2020 through December 31, 2021.

Travelers who cancel a cruise booking up to 15 days prior to departure will receive a 100% Future Cruise Credit to be used on another Windstar departure within one year of the issue date of the credit. The offer is good for cruise fare only, the company said.

Windstar Cruises has implemented an enhanced health screening questionnaire for guests and crew to screen for possible coronavirus COVID-19. Additionally, crew travel through mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and South Korea has been suspended. No one will be allowed to board a Windstar ship who in the 30 days prior to embarkation has been in or traveled from or through China, Hong Kong, Macau, or South Korea, or has had close contact with anyone suspected or diagnosed as having coronavirus COVID-19.

Prior to boarding a ship, all passengers and crew will be administered a no-touch thermal scan to screen for fever. Anyone with a fever (≥38 C°/100.4 F°) will not be allowed to board the ship.

Out of an abundance of caution, Windstar has cancelled all Asia sailings in 2020.