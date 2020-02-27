Scenic Selects Resco Technology Suite

Rescompany today announced that Scenic had chosen its systems for PMS/POS technology and central system functions on its river fleet for both the Scenic and Emerald brands.

"River cruises have a unique set of challenges for ship operations managers," said the company, in a statement ."Limited storage space onboard requires a highly organized procurement solution for teams to support fleet operations. Resco’s fleet management software meets these challenges, providing in-house solutions that allow onboard staff to concentrate on guest satisfaction to the Nth degree of comfort and luxury."

Rescompany will support the hotel operation side of Emerald Waterways and Scenic’s river ships in Europe with its onboard point of sale, inventory stock control and ordering, as well as property management system technology using a centralized database.

Resco’s shoreside central system for inventory, central fleet management and central BI provides insights into ship operations and for financial planning, the company said.

Resco has a dedicated team to support its clients on a day to day basis and develop software that supports the always evolving technology needs of the cruise and travel sector.