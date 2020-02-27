Andy Stuart Joins Global Ports Holding

Global Ports Holding today announced the appointment of Andy Stuart as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the company with immediate effect.

Stuart was until recently President and Chief Executive Officer of Norwegian Cruise Line.

Board members Thierry Edmond Déau and Thomas Josef Maier will step down as Independent Non-Executive Directors of the company, according to a statement.

Stuart worked for Norwegian Cruise Line for more than 30 years and prior to becoming President and Chief Executive Officer, he fulfilled a number of senior executive roles including Chief Operator Officer and Executive Vice President, a role in which he oversaw global sales and passenger services.

Mehmet Kutman, Chairman and Co-Founder of Global Ports Holding, said: "I am delighted to welcome Andy Stuart to the Board. His vast experience of the cruise industry over a period of more than 30 years, makes him a valuable addition to the team. We look forward to benefiting from his insights as we continue the expansion of our cruise port business.

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Thierry and Thomas for their service and insight to the Board and the company during its early years as a UK Plc."