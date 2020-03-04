Key Cruise Ship Drydocks in March

A number of major drydock projects are slated to start this March, including the conversion of the Carnival Victory and two large-scale Royal Amplified projects.

Carnival Elation

Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line

Built: 1998

Capacity: 2,040

Estimated Drydock Spend: $36 Million

Drydock Facility: Freeport

Period: March 2 to March 20

Built in 1998, the Carnival Elation is being drydocked in the Bahamas this March. The 2,130-guest ship will see major work with the fitting of 30 additional guest cabins on the Promenade Deck.

Public areas and existing cabins will also go through maintenance with new carpeting and repairs.

Last drydocked in 2017, the vessel will undergo class work and mandatory technical maintenance as well. The Carnival Elation is based in Port Canaveral, sailing short cruises to the Bahamas and the Eastern Caribbean.

Carnival Victory

Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line

Built: 2000

Capacity: 2,758

Estimated Drydock Spend: $200 million

Drydock Facility: Navantia

Period: March 18 to April 26

The Carnival Victory is beginning its transformation into Carnival Radiance this month. The Carnival Cruise Line vessel will see a complete reconstruction of its public areas in one of the biggest drydocks in the history of the cruise line.

Built in 2000, the 2,750-guest vessel will emerge in April, not only with a new name and upgraded common areas, but also with new culinary, beverage and entertainment offerings.

One of the highlights is the first Big Chicken, a fried chicken venue created in collaboration with Shaquille O’Neal.

After nearly two months at Navantia, the Radiance debuts in April, with a series of Mediterranean cruises from Barcelona. During the summer, the vessel will homeport in Manhattan.

Allure of the Seas

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International

Built: 2010

Capacity: 5,400

Estimated Drydock Spend: $165 million

Drydock Facility: Navantia

Period: March 13 to May 9

The Allure of the Seas Amplification begins on March 13. The second Oasis-class vessel will spend 58 days in the shipyard, before starting a summer season in the Mediterranean.

The Allure will be upgraded with new signature attractions, including the Portside BBQ, Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade, El Loco Fresh, Sugar Beach, and the Bionic Bar by Makr Shakr.

The vessel is also getting attractions that debuted on the more recent Oasis-class vessels, such as the Perfect Storm Waterslides and the Ultimate Abyss slide. Another highlight is the addition of the Music Hall that replaces the two-story Dazzles Lounge.

Explorer of the Seas

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International

Built: 2000

Capacity: 3,100

Estimated Drydock Spend: $110 million

Drydock Facility: Damen

Period: March 17 to May 6

Similar to other Voyager-class ships, the Explorer of the Seas is now slated to go through Royal Caribbean’s big-budget Royal Amplified program.

Among the additions to the 2000-built ship are new food and beverage options, including Giovanni's Italian Kitchen, a fresh twist on Royal Caribbean’s signature specialty restaurant; Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade, Johnny Rockets Express and a new standalone Starbucks.

A redesigned pool deck, a pair of waterslides and a glow-in-the-dark laser tag arena are also included in the work.

The new and refreshed Explorer debuts in May, with an Eastern Mediterranean schedule from Civitavecchia (Rome). In November, the vessel sails to the Caribbean, homeporting in Miami.

AIDAvita

Cruise Line: AIDA Cruises

Built: 2002

Capacity: 1,270

Estimated Drydock Spend: $30 Million

Drydock Facility: Dubai

Period: March 25 to April 15

Originally scheduled for a drydock in Singapore, the AIDAvita is now heading to a shipyard in Dubai.

The AIDA vessel will see scheduled technical maintenance and mandatory class work before returning to service on April 15. Built in 2002, the 1,270-guest ship is also going through regular maintenance of public areas and cabins which will get updates including new carpeting and upholstery.

After the work, the AIDAvita repositions to Northern Europe, where it will spend the summer.

