Norwegian Announces 'Extraordinary Journeys' and New 2021 Itineraries

Norwegian Cruise Line is introducing “Extraordinary Journeys," what it calls a curated portfolio of port-intensive itineraries designed to offer more immersive and meaningful experiences around the world. Select 2021 itineraries on Norwegian Jade, Pearl, Sky, Star and Sun are now open for sale, while the company also announced a number of other deployment moves for 2021.

The “Extraordinary Journeys" cruises feature a collection of longer, one-of-a-kind port-rich voyages, that inspire a sense of discovery and broader connection with places around the world, the company said, in a statement.

Options range from a 22-day African Safari and Seychelles voyage on the Norwegian Dawn to the 15-day Alaska journey on the Norwegian Sun.

The new Extraordinary Journeys itineraries are meant to stir a sense of wonder and encourage meaningful travel, whether you’re looking to disconnect or reconnect with the people and world around you,” said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer for Norwegian Cruise Line. “Travel broadens our horizons and allows us to reset. With cruises from 11 to 22 days sailing and calling to nearly every continent, we are inspiring our guests to discover their own extraordinary journey with us.”

From Jan. 2 to April 16, Norwegian Star will sail eight Extraordinary Journeys, seven in South America and one in Northern Europe. She will sail a series of 14-day voyages from Santiago (San Antonio), Chile and Buenos Aires, Argentina, from Jan. 2 to March 13, offering guests the opportunity to explore the continent’s Pacific and Atlantic coasts by sailing around its southernmost point – Cape Horn. Throughout her voyage, she will visit Puerto Montt, Puerto Chacabuco and Punta Arenas, Chile; Ushuaia and Puerto Madryn, Argentina; Stanley, Falkland Islands; and Montevideo and Punta del Este, Uruguay.

On March 27, travelers will discover six countries and transit the Panama Canal on Norwegian Star’s 17-day South America itinerary before arriving to Miami. She will visit Coquimbo and Arica, Chile; Pisco, Lima (Callao) and Trujillo (Salaverry), Peru; Puerto Limon, Costa Rica; Roatan, Honduras; Harvest Caye, Belize; and Costa Maya, Mexico.

Returning to Europe on April 16, Norwegian Star will depart New York on a 16-day Extraordinary Journey to Southampton, United Kingdom, cruising to the British Isles, France and Iceland. She’ll call to Halifax, Nova Scotia; Belfast, Northern Ireland; Dublin and Cork (Cobh), Ireland; Liverpool and Portland, United Kingdom; Paris (Le Havre), France; and an overnight in Reykjavik, Iceland, allowing guests more time to discover the city’s stunningly natural beauty.

Norwegian Jade will feature a 15-day Extraordinary Journey on April 22, from New York to Amsterdam visiting Halifax, Nova Scotia; an overnight in Reykjavik, Iceland; Belfast, Northern Ireland; Holyhead, United Kingdom; Paris (Le Havre), France and Brussels/Bruges (Zeebrugge), Belgium.

Beginning Jan. 13, Norwegian will introduce roundtrip Panama Canal cruises from Panama City. Eight to 16-day itineraries will be available on Norwegian Sun through March 17 and nine-day voyages on Norwegian Sky from Nov. 2 to 29. Guests will begin or end their cruise from either side of the Panama Canal, in Colon or Fuerte Amador, Panama, sailing from coast-to-coast and exploring some of the most sought-after destinations in the Caribbean and Latin America. Ports Ports of call include Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; Puerto Limon and Puntarenas, Costa Rica; San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua; Acajutla, El Salvador; Puerto Quetzal, Guatemala; Huatulco, Cozumel, Costa Maya, Cabo San Lucas and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico; Cartagena, Colombia; Kralendijk, Bonaire; Oranjestad, Aruba; Willemstad, Curacao; Ocho Rios, Jamaica; Georgetown, Grand Cayman; Roatan, Honduras; Castries, St. Lucia; Basseterre, St. Kitts; St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; Tortola, British Virgin Islands; the Company’s private resort area in Belize, Harvest Caye and its private island in the Bahamas, Great Stirrup Cay.

Norwegian Sun will also feature select Panama Canal voyages between Port Canaveral, Fla. and Panama City in January and February. On March 25, she will cruise from Panama City to Seattle to reposition to Alaska. In October and December, Norwegian Sky will sail select Panama Canal cruises between Miami and Panama City. On Dec. 23, Norwegian Pearl will offer an 11-day voyage roundtrip from Miami.

Beginning in May, Norwegian Star and Norwegian Jade will sail nine to 12-day voyages to the British Isles. Visiting the culturally rich cities of Brussels/Bruges (Zeebrugge); Amsterdam; Belfast, Northern Ireland; Dublin (Dun Laoghaire) and Cork (Cobh), Ireland; Holyhead, London (Tilbury) and Liverpool, United Kingdom; Glasgow (Greenock), Kirkwall, Inverness (Invergordon) and Edinburgh (Newhaven), Scotland; Paris (Le Havre); and Akureyri, and an overnight call to Reykjavik, Iceland. Norwegian Star will cruise from Southampton, United Kingdom through May 14, and Norwegian Jade from Amsterdam through June 25.



On July 4, Norwegian Jade will reposition to the Baltic region to sail 10-day cruises from Stockholm; Copenhagen, Denmark; and Amsterdam; in addition to select seven-day roundtrip voyages from Copenhagen. Travelers will journey across Europe visiting the historical sites of Berlin (Warnemünde and Rostock) and Kiel, Germany, Tallinn, Estonia, Helsinki and Kotka, Finland; Stockholm and Visby, Sweden; Gdynia, Poland; Riga, Latvia; Klaipeda, Lithuania; including an overnight call to St. Petersburg, Russia.

On April 5, Norwegian Pearl will depart Miami on a 16-day transatlantic voyage, visiting Ponta Delgada, Azores; Seville (Cadiz), Granada (Malaga), Valencia and Barcelona, Spain; Cannes, France; and Florence/Pisa (Livorno), Italy, before arriving to Rome (Civitavecchia) to commence a season of cruises to the Greek Isles. She will sail a port-rich 11-day itinerary from Rome (Civitavecchia), exploring the most coveted cities in Italy, including Florence/Pisa (Livorno), Naples, and Messina (Sicily); the Greek isles of Rhodes, Mykonos, Volos and Santorini; and Kusadasi and Istanbul, Turkey, before homeporting in Athens (Piraeus), Greece for her first season of seven-day roundtrip journeys.



From May 2 to Nov. 7, she will offer destination-intensive itineraries to Greece, Turkey, Cyprus and Israel from Athens (Piraeus), calling to one or two ports a day and delivering only seven days at sea during the entire season. Guests will explore the historical, religious and beautiful sites of the region with full days in Ashdod and Haifa, Israel; Istanbul, Turkey; and Mykonos and Santorini, Greece. Additional ports of call include Kusadasi, Turkey; Patmos, Volos and Rhodes, Corfu and Argostoli, Greece; Limassol, Cyprus; and Palermo, Italy.

Returning to Miami, on Dec. 7, Norwegian Pearl will embark on a 16-day voyage from Rome (Civitavecchia) and visit Florence/Pisa (Livorno), Italy; Provence (Marseille), France; Barcelona, Valencia, Alicante, Seville (Cadiz) and Granada (Malaga), Spain; Lisbon, Portugal; and Ponta Delgada, Azores.

From Oct. 24 through Nov. 4, Norwegian Jade will offer 11-day itineraries to the Greek Isles from Venice, Italy and Barcelona, Spain. Visiting the picturesque coastal towns of Dubrovnik, Croatia; Kotor, Montenegro, Corfu, Santorini, Athens (Piraeus), Olympia (Katakolon) and Volos, Greece; Naples, Rome (Civitavecchia), Florence/Pisa (Livorno), Messina (Sicily), Italy; Provence (Marseille), France; and Kusadasi and Istanbul, Turkey, guests will enjoy only one or no days at sea.

For travelers looking for an extended voyage, Norwegian Jade will embark on an 18-day journey from Athens (Piraeus), Greece to Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Guests will explore the highly regarded wonders of the Middle East and Africa with overnight calls to Ashdod, Israel and Safaga, Egypt. The itinerary also includes visits to Haifa, Israel; Port Said and Suez Canal, Egypt; Aqaba, Jordan; Salalah, Khasab and Muscat, Oman; and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Departing Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Dec. 3, Norwegian Jade will sail an 18-day itinerary calling to Muscat, Oman; La Digue and Port Victoria Seychelles; Nosy Be, Madagascar; Port Louis, Mauritius; Pointe Des Galets, Reunion; Port Elizabeth, Mossel Bay, Richard’s Bay overnight, before arriving to Cape Town, South Africa.

Joining Norwegian Jewel, Bliss and for the first time Norwegian Encore in Alaska, Norwegian Sun will sail a mix of five, seven and nine-day voyages from Seattle beginning April 27 through Oct. 7. Guests will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the beauty and culture of Alaska, with calls to Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway and Icy Strait Point; as well as discover the charm of Victoria, British Columbia.

Throughout 2021, Norwegian Sky will offer warm-weather escapes with three, four and five-day cruises to the Bahamas from Miami, calling to Key West, Fla.; Nassau, Grand Bahama Island and the Company’s recently enhanced private island Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas. Norwegian Pearl will also offer select three and four-day cruises to the Bahamas in January and April.

Norwegian Pearl will sail a series of five and 10-day itineraries to the Caribbean from Miami over select dates in January and March. Guests can relax in the sun with calls to Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas; Willemstad, Curacao; Oranjestad, Aruba; Kralendijk, Bonaire; Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; Harvest Caye, Belize; and Costa Maya, Mexico.

On April 11, Norwegian Jade will sail an 11-day itinerary from Tampa, Fla. to New York, calling to the Caribbean ports of George Town, Grand Cayman; Oranjestad, Aruba; Kralendijk, Bonaire; Castries, St. Lucia; and St. John’s, Antigua.

Beginning April 19 to Oct. 17, guests can explore the best the Caribbean has to offer with Norwegian Sky’s five to nine-day Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries from Miami, calling to Puerta Plata, Dominican Republic; St. Thomas, U.S Virgin Islands; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; San Juan, Puerto Rico; Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas; Key West, Fla.; Cozumel, Mexico; Tortola, British Virgin Islands; Georgetown, Grand Cayman; Roatan, Honduras; Grand Turk, Turks and Caicos, and Harvest Caye, Norwegian’s private resort area in Belize.