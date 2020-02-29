CMV To Sail from Plymouth in 2021

Cruise & Maritime Voyages (CMV) has announced a new series of cruises from Plymouth next Summer. It is the first time the company will sail from the port, according to a press release.

There are five holiday alternatives planned onboard CMV’s Marco Polo.

Mike Hall, Marketing Director at CMV said :“We are delighted to put Plymouth on our cruise map, for our first operating season in 2021. We appreciate that many of our passengers prefer to cruise from their own local port, so our focus on regionality is key. Passengers in the local area can take advantage of less travel time and the expense of having to journey further afield to start the holiday.”

The 2021 cruise selection includes a six-night cruise departing on August 19 that will circumnavigate the Isles of Wight with a chance to view the Bournemouth Air Show before sailing along the River Seine to Rouen, France.

On August 25, the ship leaves on a seven-night sailing calling in Antwerp, Rouen, Honfleur and Rotterdam. Outstanding memories are due in Rotterdam as Marco Polo will lead all seven ships in the CMV fleet in a special parade to celebrate the Rotterdam Regatta.

On Sept. 1 a 10-night cruise travels South visiting Spain, Portugal and Morocco.

The final offer from Plymouth is a 14-nights cruise departing September 12, travelling to six Baltic cities