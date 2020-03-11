A Look at the New Luxury Cruise Fleet, 44 New Ships

With 44 new luxury cruise ships on the orderbook, the luxury cruise market will more than double in capacity between 2020 and 2027, according to the 2020 Luxury Market Report by Cruise Industry News.
The Coming Luxury Fleet:
Splendor
Cruise Line: Regent
Cruise Ship: Splendor
Cost: $478,000,000
Tonnage: 54,000
Capacity: 750
Yard: Fincantieri
Delivery: 2020
Endeavor
Cruise Line: Crystal
Cruise Ship: Endeavor
Cost: $390,000,000
Tonnage: 19,800
Capacity: 200
Yard: MV Werften
Delivery: 2020
Evrima
Cruise Line: Ritz-Carlton
Cruise Ship: Evrima
Cost: $225,000,000
Tonnage: 25,000
Capacity: 298
Yard: Barreras
Delivery: 2020
Silver Origin
Cruise Line: Silversea
Cruise Ship: Silver Origin
Cost: $75,000,000
Tonnage: 5,739
Capacity: 100
Yard: De Hoop
Delivery: 2020
Le Bellot
Cruise Line: Ponant
Cruise Ship: Le Bellot
Cost: $110,000,000
Tonnage: 10,000
Capacity: 180
Yard: VARD
Delivery: 2020
Silver Moon
Cruise Line: Silversea
Cruise Ship: Silver Moon
Cost: $370,000,000
Tonnage: 40,700
Capacity: 596
Yard: Fincantieri
Delivery: 2020
Le Jacques Cartier
Cruise Line: Ponant
Cruise Ship: Le Jacques Cartier
Cost: $110,000,000
Tonnage: 10,000
Capacity: 180
Yard: VARD
Delivery: 2020
Unnamed
Cruise Line: Ritz-Carlton
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: $225,000,000
Tonnage: 25,000
Capacity: 298
Yard: Barreras
Delivery: 2021
Viking Venus
Cruise Line: Viking Ocean
Cruise Ship: Viking Venus
Cost: $400,000,000
Tonnage: 47,000
Capacity: 930
Yard: Fincantieri
Delivery: 2021
Le Commandant Charcot
Cruise Line: Ponant
Cruise Ship: Le Commandant Charcot
Cost: $324,000,000
Tonnage: 30,000
Capacity: 270
Yard: VARD
Delivery: 2021
Venture
Cruise Line: Seabourn
Cruise Ship: Venture
Cost: $225,000,000
Tonnage: 23,000
Capacity: 264
Yard: Mariotti Damen
Delivery: 2021
Hanseatic Spirit
Cruise Line: Hapag-Lloyd
Cruise Ship: Hanseatic Spirit
Cost: $155,000,000
Tonnage: 16,100
Capacity: 230
Yard: VARD
Delivery: 2021
Azzurra
Cruise Line: Emerald
Cruise Ship: Azzurra
Cost: $100,000,000
Tonnage: 10,000
Capacity: 100
Yard: Halong
Delivery: 2021
World Navigator
Cruise Line: Atlas
Cruise Ship: World Navigator
Cost: $80,000,000
Tonnage: 9,300
Capacity: 200
Yard: West Sea
Delivery: 2021
Silver Dawn
Cruise Line: Silversea
Cruise Ship: Silver Dawn
Cost: $380,000,000
Tonnage: 40,700
Capacity: 596
Yard: Fincantieri
Delivery: 2021
Unnamed
Cruise Line: Crystal
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: $390,000,000
Tonnage: 19,800
Capacity: 200
Yard: MV Werften
Delivery: 2021
Viking Octantis
Cruise Line: Viking Ocean
Cruise Ship: Viking Octantis
Cost: $275,000,000
Tonnage: 30,000
Capacity: 378
Yard: VARD
Delivery: 2022
Unnamed
Cruise Line: Ritz-Carlton
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: $225,000,000
Tonnage: 25,000
Capacity: 298
Yard: Barreras
Delivery: 2022
Unnamed
Cruise Line: Crystal
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: $900,000,000
Tonnage: 67,000
Capacity: 800
Yard: MV Werften
Delivery: 2022
World Traveller
Cruise Line: Atlas
Cruise Ship: World Traveller
Cost: $80,000,000
Tonnage: 9,300
Capacity: 200
Yard: West Sea
Delivery: 2022
Unnamed
Cruise Line: Seabourn
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: $225,000,000
Tonnage: 23,000
Capacity: 264
Yard: Mariotti Damen
Delivery: 2022
Viking Polaris
Cruise Line: Viking Ocean
Cruise Ship: Viking Polaris
Cost: $275,000,000
Tonnage: 30,000
Capacity: 378
Yard: VARD
Delivery: 2022
World Seeker
Cruise Line: Atlas
Cruise Ship: World Seeker
Cost: $80,000,000
Tonnage: 9,300
Capacity: 200
Yard: West Sea
Delivery: 2022
Unnamed
Cruise Line: Viking Ocean
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: $400,000,000
Tonnage: 47,000
Capacity: 930
Yard: Fincantieri
Delivery: 2022
Unnamed
Cruise Line: Viking Ocean
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: $400,000,000
Tonnage: 47,000
Capacity: 930
Yard: Fincantieri
Delivery: 2022
Unnamed
Cruise Line: Crystal
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: $390,000,000
Tonnage: 19,800
Capacity: 200
Yard: MV Werften
Delivery: 2022
Unnamed
Cruise Line: Silversea
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: TBA
Tonnage: TBA
Capacity: TBA
Yard: Meyer Werft
Delivery: 2022
Unnamed
Cruise Line: Paul Gauguin
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: $165,000,000
Tonnage: 11,000
Capacity: 230
Yard: VARD
Delivery: 2022
Unnamed
Cruise Line: Paul Gauguin
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: $165,000,000
Tonnage: 11,000
Capacity: 230
Yard: VARD
Delivery: 2022
Unnamed
Cruise Line: MSC Cruises
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: $600,000,000
Tonnage: 64,000
Capacity: 1,000
Yard: Fincantieri
Delivery: 2023
Unnamed
Cruise Line: Regent
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: $545,000,000
Tonnage: 54,000
Capacity: 750
Yard: Fincantieri
Delivery: 2023
Unnamed
Cruise Line: Viking Ocean
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: $400,000,000
Tonnage: 47,000
Capacity: 930
Yard: Fincantieri
Delivery: 2023
Unnamed
Cruise Line: Silversea
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: TBA
Tonnage: TBA
Capacity: TBA
Yard: Meyer Werft
Delivery: 2023
World Adventurer
Cruise Line: Atlas
Cruise Ship: World Adventurer
Cost: $80,000,000
Tonnage: 9,300
Capacity: 200
Yard: West Sea
Delivery: 2023
World Discoverer
Cruise Line: Atlas
Cruise Ship: World Discoverer
Cost: $80,000,000
Tonnage: 9,300
Capacity: 200
Yard: West Sea
Delivery: 2023
Unnamed
Cruise Line: MSC Cruises
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: $600,000,000
Tonnage: 64,000
Capacity: 1,000
Yard: Fincantieri
Delivery: 2024
Unnamed
Cruise Line: Viking Ocean
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: $400,000,000
Tonnage: 47,000
Capacity: 930
Yard: Fincantieri
Delivery: 2024
Unnamed
Cruise Line: MSC Cruises
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: $600,000,000
Tonnage: 64,000
Capacity: 1,000
Yard: Fincantieri
Delivery: 2025
Unnamed
Cruise Line: Viking Ocean
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: $400,000,000
Tonnage: 47,000
Capacity: 930
Yard: Fincantieri
Delivery: 2025
Unnamed
Cruise Line: Viking Ocean
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: $400,000,000
Tonnage: 47,000
Capacity: 930
Yard: Fincantieri
Delivery: 2025
Unnamed
Cruise Line: MSC Cruises
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: $600,000,000
Tonnage: 64,000
Capacity: 1,000
Yard: Fincantieri
Delivery: 2026
Unnamed
Cruise Line: Viking Ocean
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: $400,000,000
Tonnage: 47,000
Capacity: 930
Yard: Fincantieri
Delivery: 2026
Unnamed
Cruise Line: Viking Ocean
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: $400,000,000
Tonnage: 47,000
Capacity: 930
Yard: Fincantieri
Delivery: 2026
Unnamed
Cruise Line: Viking Ocean
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: $400,000,000
Tonnage: 47,000
Capacity: 930
Yard: Fincantieri
Delivery: 2027