A Look at the New Luxury Cruise Fleet, 44 New Ships

With 44 new luxury cruise ships on the orderbook, the luxury cruise market will more than double in capacity between 2020 and 2027, according to the 2020 Luxury Market Report by Cruise Industry News.

The Coming Luxury Fleet:

Splendor

Cruise Line: Regent

Cruise Ship: Splendor

Cost: $478,000,000

Tonnage: 54,000

Capacity: 750

Yard: Fincantieri

Delivery: 2020

Endeavor

Cruise Line: Crystal

Cruise Ship: Endeavor

Cost: $390,000,000

Tonnage: 19,800

Capacity: 200

Yard: MV Werften

Delivery: 2020

Evrima

Cruise Line: Ritz-Carlton

Cruise Ship: Evrima

Cost: $225,000,000

Tonnage: 25,000

Capacity: 298

Yard: Barreras

Delivery: 2020

Silver Origin

Cruise Line: Silversea

Cruise Ship: Silver Origin

Cost: $75,000,000

Tonnage: 5,739

Capacity: 100

Yard: De Hoop

Delivery: 2020

Le Bellot

Cruise Line: Ponant

Cruise Ship: Le Bellot

Cost: $110,000,000

Tonnage: 10,000

Capacity: 180

Yard: VARD

Delivery: 2020

Silver Moon

Cruise Line: Silversea

Cruise Ship: Silver Moon

Cost: $370,000,000

Tonnage: 40,700

Capacity: 596

Yard: Fincantieri

Delivery: 2020

Le Jacques Cartier

Cruise Line: Ponant

Cruise Ship: Le Jacques Cartier

Cost: $110,000,000

Tonnage: 10,000

Capacity: 180

Yard: VARD

Delivery: 2020

Unnamed

Cruise Line: Ritz-Carlton

Cruise Ship: Unnamed

Cost: $225,000,000

Tonnage: 25,000

Capacity: 298

Yard: Barreras

Delivery: 2021

Viking Venus

Cruise Line: Viking Ocean

Cruise Ship: Viking Venus

Cost: $400,000,000

Tonnage: 47,000

Capacity: 930

Yard: Fincantieri

Delivery: 2021

Le Commandant Charcot

Cruise Line: Ponant

Cruise Ship: Le Commandant Charcot

Cost: $324,000,000

Tonnage: 30,000

Capacity: 270

Yard: VARD

Delivery: 2021

Venture

Cruise Line: Seabourn

Cruise Ship: Venture

Cost: $225,000,000

Tonnage: 23,000

Capacity: 264

Yard: Mariotti Damen

Delivery: 2021

Hanseatic Spirit

Cruise Line: Hapag-Lloyd

Cruise Ship: Hanseatic Spirit

Cost: $155,000,000

Tonnage: 16,100

Capacity: 230

Yard: VARD

Delivery: 2021

Azzurra

Cruise Line: Emerald

Cruise Ship: Azzurra

Cost: $100,000,000

Tonnage: 10,000

Capacity: 100

Yard: Halong

Delivery: 2021

World Navigator

Cruise Line: Atlas

Cruise Ship: World Navigator

Cost: $80,000,000

Tonnage: 9,300

Capacity: 200

Yard: West Sea

Delivery: 2021

Silver Dawn

Cruise Line: Silversea

Cruise Ship: Silver Dawn

Cost: $380,000,000

Tonnage: 40,700

Capacity: 596

Yard: Fincantieri

Delivery: 2021

Unnamed

Cruise Line: Crystal

Cruise Ship: Unnamed

Cost: $390,000,000

Tonnage: 19,800

Capacity: 200

Yard: MV Werften

Delivery: 2021

Viking Octantis

Cruise Line: Viking Ocean

Cruise Ship: Viking Octantis

Cost: $275,000,000

Tonnage: 30,000

Capacity: 378

Yard: VARD

Delivery: 2022

Unnamed

Cruise Line: Ritz-Carlton

Cruise Ship: Unnamed

Cost: $225,000,000

Tonnage: 25,000

Capacity: 298

Yard: Barreras

Delivery: 2022

Unnamed

Cruise Line: Crystal

Cruise Ship: Unnamed

Cost: $900,000,000

Tonnage: 67,000

Capacity: 800

Yard: MV Werften

Delivery: 2022

World Traveller

Cruise Line: Atlas

Cruise Ship: World Traveller

Cost: $80,000,000

Tonnage: 9,300

Capacity: 200

Yard: West Sea

Delivery: 2022

Unnamed

Cruise Line: Seabourn

Cruise Ship: Unnamed

Cost: $225,000,000

Tonnage: 23,000

Capacity: 264

Yard: Mariotti Damen

Delivery: 2022

Viking Polaris

Cruise Line: Viking Ocean

Cruise Ship: Viking Polaris

Cost: $275,000,000

Tonnage: 30,000

Capacity: 378

Yard: VARD

Delivery: 2022

World Seeker

Cruise Line: Atlas

Cruise Ship: World Seeker

Cost: $80,000,000

Tonnage: 9,300

Capacity: 200

Yard: West Sea

Delivery: 2022

Unnamed

Cruise Line: Viking Ocean

Cruise Ship: Unnamed

Cost: $400,000,000

Tonnage: 47,000

Capacity: 930

Yard: Fincantieri

Delivery: 2022

Unnamed

Cruise Line: Viking Ocean

Cruise Ship: Unnamed

Cost: $400,000,000

Tonnage: 47,000

Capacity: 930

Yard: Fincantieri

Delivery: 2022

Unnamed

Cruise Line: Crystal

Cruise Ship: Unnamed

Cost: $390,000,000

Tonnage: 19,800

Capacity: 200

Yard: MV Werften

Delivery: 2022

Unnamed

Cruise Line: Silversea

Cruise Ship: Unnamed

Cost: TBA

Tonnage: TBA

Capacity: TBA

Yard: Meyer Werft

Delivery: 2022

Unnamed

Cruise Line: Paul Gauguin

Cruise Ship: Unnamed

Cost: $165,000,000

Tonnage: 11,000

Capacity: 230

Yard: VARD

Delivery: 2022

Unnamed

Cruise Line: Paul Gauguin

Cruise Ship: Unnamed

Cost: $165,000,000

Tonnage: 11,000

Capacity: 230

Yard: VARD

Delivery: 2022

Unnamed

Cruise Line: MSC Cruises

Cruise Ship: Unnamed

Cost: $600,000,000

Tonnage: 64,000

Capacity: 1,000

Yard: Fincantieri

Delivery: 2023

Unnamed

Cruise Line: Regent

Cruise Ship: Unnamed

Cost: $545,000,000

Tonnage: 54,000

Capacity: 750

Yard: Fincantieri

Delivery: 2023

Unnamed

Cruise Line: Viking Ocean

Cruise Ship: Unnamed

Cost: $400,000,000

Tonnage: 47,000

Capacity: 930

Yard: Fincantieri

Delivery: 2023

Unnamed

Cruise Line: Silversea

Cruise Ship: Unnamed

Cost: TBA

Tonnage: TBA

Capacity: TBA

Yard: Meyer Werft

Delivery: 2023

World Adventurer

Cruise Line: Atlas

Cruise Ship: World Adventurer

Cost: $80,000,000

Tonnage: 9,300

Capacity: 200

Yard: West Sea

Delivery: 2023

World Discoverer

Cruise Line: Atlas

Cruise Ship: World Discoverer

Cost: $80,000,000

Tonnage: 9,300

Capacity: 200

Yard: West Sea

Delivery: 2023

Unnamed

Cruise Line: MSC Cruises

Cruise Ship: Unnamed

Cost: $600,000,000

Tonnage: 64,000

Capacity: 1,000

Yard: Fincantieri

Delivery: 2024

Unnamed

Cruise Line: Viking Ocean

Cruise Ship: Unnamed

Cost: $400,000,000

Tonnage: 47,000

Capacity: 930

Yard: Fincantieri

Delivery: 2024

Unnamed

Cruise Line: MSC Cruises

Cruise Ship: Unnamed

Cost: $600,000,000

Tonnage: 64,000

Capacity: 1,000

Yard: Fincantieri

Delivery: 2025

Unnamed

Cruise Line: Viking Ocean

Cruise Ship: Unnamed

Cost: $400,000,000

Tonnage: 47,000

Capacity: 930

Yard: Fincantieri

Delivery: 2025

Unnamed

Cruise Line: Viking Ocean

Cruise Ship: Unnamed

Cost: $400,000,000

Tonnage: 47,000

Capacity: 930

Yard: Fincantieri

Delivery: 2025

Unnamed

Cruise Line: MSC Cruises

Cruise Ship: Unnamed

Cost: $600,000,000

Tonnage: 64,000

Capacity: 1,000

Yard: Fincantieri

Delivery: 2026

Unnamed

Cruise Line: Viking Ocean

Cruise Ship: Unnamed

Cost: $400,000,000

Tonnage: 47,000

Capacity: 930

Yard: Fincantieri

Delivery: 2026

Unnamed

Cruise Line: Viking Ocean

Cruise Ship: Unnamed

Cost: $400,000,000

Tonnage: 47,000

Capacity: 930

Yard: Fincantieri

Delivery: 2026

Unnamed

Cruise Line: Viking Ocean

Cruise Ship: Unnamed

Cost: $400,000,000

Tonnage: 47,000

Capacity: 930

Yard: Fincantieri

Delivery: 2027