Coral Expeditions Launches ‘Small Islands of the World’ Series

Coral Expeditions has announced a series of new voyages in 2021 aptly named "Small Islands of the World."

The Island series started with a sold-out collection of voyages on the new Coral Geographer from Singapore via Sri Lanka and the Maldives to the islands off the edge of Eastern Africa – Seychelles, Reunion, Madagascar and Zanzibar.

Launching now is a collection featuring the isles of the Southern Pacific (including Tahiti, the Marquesas and Pitcairn), Micronesia and New Guinea (Yap, Chuuk Lagoon, Palau), Japan (Saipan, Iwo Jima and the Ryukyu chain) and the Philippines (Catanduanes, Biri and Palaui).

According to Group General Manager, Mark Fifield, the launch of the new itineraries represents the next stage of growth for the Australian company.

“We will step ashore in some of the most rarely seen places on earth such as Pitcairn Island in the Pacific, which is so remote that the HMAV Bounty mutineers who sought refuge here in 1790 expected never to be found. Walk the site in the Philippines where the Explorer Magellan met his end 500 years ago. Sail past Mount Suribachi, the setting for the famous ‘flag raising’ photograph of World War II. Step ashore at Ogasawara Island, known as the “Galapagos of the East” due to its unique ecosystem. These are special places that are difficult to reach except by hardy expedition ship.”

Fifield continued: “Our new state-of-the-art ships the Coral Adventurer and Coral Geographer are designed and built to our exacting specifications. Their size, amenities and capabilities represent the perfect balance between being large enough for blue-water ocean voyaging yet having a small and intimate ship feel to maximise our guest experience.”

Poised for further development, Coral Expeditions hints toward further sailings in 2022 including a continuation of sailings to other ‘Small Islands of the World’ for Coral Geographer.

“This year we will also be celebrating our 35th anniversary – the future is looking bright.” added Fifield.