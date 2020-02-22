Princess Issues RFP to Clean and Sanitize Diamond Princess

Princess Cruises announced today a global search for a service provider with advanced, scientifically proven cleaning and disinfection capabilities to perform work onboard the Diamond Princess.

The work will begin after the guests and crew have disembarked, following the quarantine of the ship in Yokohama.

Princess is seeking proposals and estimates from the most technologically advanced service providers in this business, the company said.

The company is in action to manage an extensive out of service cleaning, disinfection and refurbishment period. The exact location of the project will be announced soon.

“Our focus continues to be on the safety and well-being of our guests and crew. We are seeking to identify the best resources to partner with to clean and disinfect the ship from bow to stern,” said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president. “To accomplish this critically important undertaking, Princess will engage a vendor that has experience in significant cleaning and disinfection projects and experience in the use of the disinfectant agent Virox®, which is well-known to be an effective disinfectant. The expert use of personal protective equipment is also a requirement for the chosen service provider.”

The company has detailed the areas and requirements for cleaning and disinfecting which include, but are not limited to, the following locations and all surfaces:

• Staterooms: the removal and proper disposal of all towels (bath, face, hand), bed linens, mattress pads, pillows, duvets, shower curtains, and mattresses

• Carpets, draperies, and other soft furnishings

• All corridors and handrails

• Housekeeping storage and service areas

• Galleys, pantries, dishes, service ware

• Restaurant and food and beverage areas

• Entertainment areas

• Public venues (retail shops, spa, salon, fitness center, etc.)

• Technical and machine spaces

• All crew living areas

• All deck areas and handrails

• Medical Center

• Air handling units and ventilation: Cleaning and disinfecting of air handling units including ducts, fan rooms, coils and systems will be developed by Princess’ Technical Services separately using specialist cleaning contractors.

• All marine, hotel and operations equipment

• Any other areas required after an appropriate assessment

Companies who wish to submit a proposal should be prepared to comply with detailed standards set forth by experts in health protocols and administration such as the Japanese Ministry of Health, the U.S. Center for Disease Control and the World Health Organization, in addition to the operational standards established by Princess Cruises.