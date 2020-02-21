American Countess Completes Sea Trials

American Queen Steamboat Company (AQSC) announced in a press release the the new American Countess completed its second successful sea trial on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 marking the sixth major milestone of the new ship’s development.

The upcoming ship will be christened in New Orleans on April 4, 2020 ahead of its inaugural sailing from New Orleans to Memphis April 5-13, 2020.

The 245-passenger riverboat has been converted from a former casino gaming vessel and will join the American Queen and American Duchess on the Mississippi, Tennessee, Ohio and Cumberland rivers.

For the sea trials, the American Countess navigated through a section of the Intracoastal waterway in Houma, LA en route to Morgan City, LA as part of an extensive river trial completing several key tests and simulations as part of their Certificate of Inspection, issued by the United States Coast Guard (USCG).

Several USCG officials were onboard during the trials to monitor progress and witness first-hand the day’s success. The completion of this trial puts the vessel on track for an on time delivery from Gulf Island Shipyard.

The American Countess will now transit to New Orleans in late February to spend four weeks undergoing finishing touches while at port.

“The successful completion of these sea trails is a testament to the hard work of our team,” shares John Waggoner, founder and CEO of American Queen Steamboat Company. “As we approach the grand debut of the American Countess, I could not be more excited to bring this new experience to our guests.”

Built using the existing hull of a former gaming vessel the Kanesville Queen, the American Countess was lengthened by 60-feet and underwent a total renovation in the Gulf Island Shipyard in Houma, L.A.

“A tremendous amount of time and effort by our team members, in addition to those from the shipyard in Houma and all of our partners, has gone into making this last sea trail a triumph,” said David Kelly, executive vice president of American Queen Steamboat Companies. “I am honored to be part of the team that has had the vision and courage to transform the vessel into what is now the American Countess.”

Following the christening, the American Countess will start her maiden voyage on April 5, 2020, sailing from New Orleans to Memphis on the Antebellum South itinerary.