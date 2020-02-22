Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Roald Amundsen Makes History by Traveling the Furthest South

Hurtigruten's MS Roald Amundsen Makes History by Traveling the Furthest South of Any Company Ship

Hurtigruten has announced a history-making event as the Roald Amundsen has traveled the furthest south of any company ship in the expedition cruise line's 127 years of business, the company said, in a statement.

After crossing the Antarctic Circle earlier this week, Captain Torry Sakkariassen and his crew continued south; on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 4:14 PM Antarctica time, the Roald Amundsen reached the ice edge at 70º south.

"Our guests are thrilled! This is what Hurtigruten's expedition cruises are all about, pushing new frontiers and creating unique experiences for guests from all over the world. We are following in the footsteps of polar hero Roald Amundsen himself, aboard his namesake ship," said Captain Sakkariassen.

Nearly finished with her 18-day cruise that visits the Chilean Fjords and the Falkland Islands, as well as Antarctica, the Roald Amundsen will complete one more cruise in the region before journeying up through South and Central America, and ultimately spending the summer in Alaska.

