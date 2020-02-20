Royal Caribbean Posts Dividend

Oasis of the Seas

The Board of Directors of Royal Caribbean Cruises announced a quarterly dividend of $0.78 per common share payable on April 6, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 6, 2020. 

February 20, 2020
