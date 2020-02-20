Genting Dream to Suspend Singapore Operations

Due to the ongoing concerns surrounding the current 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Dream Cruises announced the voluntary suspension of Genting Dream’s operations from Singapore from Feb. 23 through March 27.

“Dream Cruises has made the difficult decision to suspend it operations from Singapore as a measure to help curtail the spread of COVID-19 and as a result of the tightening travel restrictions that have been enacted by various countries,” said Michael Goh, President, Dream Cruises. “Guests who are booked on any of the cancelled itineraries will be contacted and provided with a variety of compensation options including to defer their cruise to a future sailing or, if needed, to cancel their cruise for a full refund.”

To safeguard the well-being of its guests and crew, Dream Cruises has also implemented various precautionary measures across its fleet including health and temperature screening for all embarking guests and crew members before every sailing, as well as stringent sanitization and enhanced disinfection protocols, especially in high hand-touch areas, onboard its ships. As well, crew members on duty are required to wear masks and other appropriate gear including disposable gloves and complimentary facial masks for passengers are available upon request.

As a result, there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 among guests or crew while on board or transmitted via any of Dream Cruises’ ships, the company said.

“We have been extremely grateful for the support we have received from our guests and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this suspension has caused. Dream Cruises is excited for the return of Genting Dream and to welcome more guests on board to sample our signature service that’s Asian at Heart, International in Spirit,” added Goh.