Adventure Canada Announces Expanded Line of 2021 European Expeditions

Adventure Canada today announced its new and expanded lineup of 2021 European expeditions, featuring a brand-new journey to Basque Country and a long-awaited return to the Faroe Islands.

For the first time, Adventure Canada will sail along the coasts of France and Spain to introduce passengers to one of Europe’s oldest cultures and people, and they will return to the Faroe Islands on Scotland, the Faroe Islands, & Iceland: North Atlantic Saga for the first time since 2017.

These voyages also feature guest-favourite expeditions, exploring the northern islands of Scotland, circumnavigating Iceland, and discovering the west coast of Greenland in the wake of the vikings, according to a press release.

Early-bird bookings taken by June 1, 2020 will save 15 percent on berth cost, according to a press release.