Tillberg Design of Sweden Delivers Luxury Aboard Seven Seas Splendor

On January 30 2020 Regent Seven Seas Cruises took delivery of luxury cruise ship Seven Seas Splendor at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Ancona, Italy.

Tillberg Design of Sweden (TDoS) was behind much of the ship, including the 4,000-square-foot Regent Suite.

“The epitome of luxury at sea, the ship’s 4,000-square-foot Regent Suite features an in-suite spa retreat - a first for any cruise ship - with a floor-to-ceiling ocean-view shower. The suite’s interior is clad in marble and onyx, and accented with dark oak, rich leathers, warm brass, and glass and mirror details," said Helena Sawelin, partner of TDoS.

Tillberg Design of Sweden has also designed the Master Suite, Concierge Suite and the Veranda, Deluxe Veranda and Superior Suites, all of which feature private furnished balconies.

In addition, Tillberg Design of Sweden has put its touch on of many key areas of the vessel. These include the Atrium, a grand space which welcomes travellers to the heart of the ship. The Atrium is adorned with bespoke works of art, organic forms and an airy colour palette of crisp whites, soft beiges and hints of blue in combination with elegant wood and warm gold. Other activity areas designed by the company include the Compass Rose dining room, the Casino, Splendor Lounge, Coffee Connection, Meridian Lounge, high-end boutiques and pool area.