American to Add Another Vessel to the Columbia and Snake Rivers

American Cruise Lines announced that will add another new modern riverboat to its fleet on the Columbia & Snake Rivers in 2021.

In just the past few years, American has introduced the first modern riverboats in the United States by building five new small ships, and has doubled its capacity on both the Columbia & Snake as well as the Mississippi River.

Next year, when American adds its second new 190-guest modern riverboat to the Columbia and Snake, the line will operate two paddlewheelers and two modern riverboats in the region.

“Our fleet has grown substantially in recent years, and with more ships under construction, we are not slowing down anytime soon,” said Charles B. Robertson, President and CEO of the Line. “The modern riverboats have been received wonderfully and we look forward to continued expansion on both the Columbia and the Mississippi River systems.”