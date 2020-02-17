Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines Confirms Inaugural Whale-Watching Program

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has confirmed a nine-cruise whale-watching program as part of its first official year in partnership with marine conservation charity ORCA in 2020.

The cruises will enable ORCA to collect vital data on the number and species of whales and dolphins sighted and identify marine wildlife hotspots, feeding directly into the charity’s Cruise Conservationist Programme and its conservation work, according to a press release.

ORCA volunteers will be onboard for all nine sailings, who will feed into Fred. Olsen’s onboard enrichment programme with wildlife watching opportunities, lectures, workshops and a host of other activities, including trips on Fred. Olsen’s rigid Inflatable Boats (RIBs).

Thomas Rennesland, Hotel Operations Director at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said: “All of us here at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines are incredibly proud of our partnership with ORCA. Our organisations share similar values and both parties are committed to working together to preserve and protect our oceans, and the wildlife within them, for future generations.

“These cruises will be mutually beneficial for both ORCA, Fred. Olsen and our guests. We know that whale-watching is a real highlight for those taking their holidays with us, and having ORCA on board not only supports the collection of vital data, but also enables our guests to learn more about the marine wildlife that they see on their travels, and further enriches their cruise experience.”

Steve Jones, Head of Partnerships at ORCA, said: “ORCA and Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines share so many common values, and our burgeoning partnership has shown that the two organisations have a strong cultural fit.

“We’re continually amazed at how seamlessly we’ve been welcomed into the Fred. Olsen family, both on land and at sea, and everyone we’ve met, from the guests to the staff, have fully embraced our mission to protect whales and dolphins.

“We’re looking forward to a promising future working together, both through the great itineraries we have announced for the rest of 2020 and the incredible adventures we are planning for 2021 and beyond.”

Features of the ORCA cruise programme include:

Black Watch’s 16-night W2018 ‘A Voyage to Remote Spitsbergen’ cruise, departing from Liverpool on 25th June 2020. Prices start from £2,599 per person. Ports of call: Liverpool, UK – Ålesund, Norway – Cruising Rørvik, Norway – Cruising Torghatten, Norway – Cruising Seven Sisters mountain range, Norway – Crossing the Arctic Circle, Norway – Djevelen Tanngard, Norway – Honningsvåg, Norway – Longyearbyen, Norway – Cruising Tempelfjorden, Norway – Cruise by Nordenskiöldbreen, Norway – Pyramiden, Norway – Tromsø, Norway – Bodø, Norway – Lerwick, UK – Liverpool, UK

Boudicca’s 16-night D2021 ‘Fjords & Icebergs of Remote Greenland’ cruise, departing from Dover on 11th August 2020. Prices start from £2,199 per person. Ports of call: Dover, UK – Reykjavik, Iceland (overnight stay) – Cruising Prins Chrustian Sund, Greenland – Cruising Torssukatak, Greeland – Narsarsuaq, Greenland – Qaqortoq, Greeland – Nanortalik, Greenland – Cruising Tasermiut Fjord, Greenland – Scrabster, UK – Dover, UK

