Perrott Hired By The Cruise Portfolio For Windstar Account in UK

The Cruise Portfolio and Windstar Cruises announced that Anna Perrott has been appointed as The Cruise Portfolio’s Business Development Manager dedicated to Windstar Cruises, according to a press release.

Perrott’s responsibility will be to build new business for Windstar Cruises in the UK and Eire through travel agents and tour operators.

Perrot has in-depth knowledge of the UK cruise industry, outstanding trade relationships and the ability to combine entrepreneurial drive with business management skills to drive gains in revenue and market share, the companies said.

Edwina Lonsdale, Managing Director of The Cruise Portfolio, said: “We are thrilled to have Anna onboard, bringing her energy and passion for cruise and the travel industry to this completely new role. Her knowledge of the industry from an agent and tour operator perspective will bring fresh creativity and unique understanding as she works to build the business, effectively from scratch.”

John Delaney, President of Windstar Cruises, added "his is an exciting new investment in the UK cruise market. We are confident that Anna will transform our UK business as we introduce additional capacity of 27% with the stretching of three ships in our $250 Million Dollar Star Plus Initiative.”

Windstar Cruises will maintain relationships with existing trade partners, supported now by the extra resource, whilst signing contracts with new partners who can either act as principal, or book through The Cruise Portfolio, Windstar’s UK General Sales Agent.