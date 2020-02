The new P&O Iona has left the building at Meyer Werft, floating out on Friday and marking another construction milestone for the LNG-powered vessel.

The P&O Iona will remain in the shipyard for final hotel outfitting until the transfer from the River Ems, which is expected to take place at the end of March.

The ship joins the P&O fleet this summer as the British brand's flagship, and will be the largest ship in the company's fleet at 5,200 guests and 183,900 tons.

A sister ship follows in 2022.