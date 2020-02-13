Norwegian and Celebrity Cancel Asia Sailings

Norwegian Cruise Line and Celebrity Cruises are the latest two cruise operators to make adjustments to their Asia deployments due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In an email sent to booked guests, Norwegian said it was forced to cancel the Feb. 17 departure from Singapore aboard the Jade.

"Due to growing concerns regarding coronavirus in Asia, the ports we planned to visit in Vietnam are no longer open to accepting cruise ships. As omitting Vietnam would substantially change the planned itinerary with no viable replacement, we are forced to cancel the Norwegian Jade sailing on February 17, 2020 from Singapore. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause," the company said.

"All guests currently booked on this sailing will receive a full refund that will be processed automatically to the form of payment provided at the time of booking. In addition, and as a goodwill gesture, you will receive a future cruise credit worth 25% towards your future cruise. This credit can used for up to one year from today's date and can be applied towards any of our currently published sailings. Given the cancelation, please note that the previously offered 10% refund and 25% future cruise credit is no longer valid. Furthermore, we will cover up to USD $300 per person for any airfare penalties or change fees associated. All receipts should be submitted at www.ncl.com/case-submission."

More news came from Celebrity Cruises, which cancelled the rest of the 2020 Asia program aboard the Millennium and plans to reposition the ship to the United States earlier than scheduled, but did not elaborate on possible replacement deployment plans.

In addition, three cruises on the Celebrity Constellation that were to be open-jaw sailings between Singapore and Dubai have been amended to round-trip Dubai sailings.