Captain Schöber Named Sea Cloud Spirit Captain

Sea Cloud Cruises has announced the new Captain for the Sea Cloud Spirit, Gerald Schöber.

The 54-year old Captain from Germany has many years of windjammer experience, according to a press release.

"It is very special to be the first Captain on such a unique ship," said Schöber.

On August 29 he will set sail with guests for the ship’s maiden voyage. Under his command, the Sea Cloud Spirit is also going to call in the United States for the first time, in Miami in March 2021, wrapping up a Central American sailing.

Capt. Schöber will continue the tradition of the company’s open bridge policy, welcoming all guests on the bridge to answer questions and participate in discussions. In the coming weeks, he will accompany the Sea Cloud and Sea Cloud II on trips to learn everything about the ships and atmosphere onboard.

"At a time when everything seems to be over-the-top, faster and more digital, traditionally hand-sailed ships stand for pure deceleration and relaxation. It is an awe-inspiring experience, when a ship is only moved by wind power,” said Schöber.

Schöber came to commercial shipping later in life. His father was a naval officer, and he learned to sail in the Flensburg Fjord in Germany at a young age, and later served for four years with the Navy. However, he decided to give the marine life a break, and studied business and then later worked as an IT specialist. But he yearned for a new adventure, the seas were calling. Schöber took off for a Baltic Sea trip for several months with his own boat, and finally let his passion become a profession, and decided to pursue a seafaring career.

Schöber studied nautical science, maritime transport, and logistics at the Flensburg University of Applied Sciences, and completed his training as a naval cadet, and then sailed as an officer on merchant ships at a Hamburg-based shipping company.