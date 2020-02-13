Westerdam Arrives in Cambodia; Thursday Coronavirus Update

The Westerdam has docked in Sihanoukville, Cambodia. However, Cambodian authorities have said that at least 20 passengers will have their blood tested at the Pasteur Institute for possible novel coronavirus infection, according to local media reports.

"Inspection and clearance procedures are proceeding. Given the number of organizations involved in supporting today’s complex operations, it is taking time. We are grateful to everyone in Cambodia who are helping and welcoming us," said Holland America in a statement.

Blood samples are being flown to the Institute while guests remain onboard until further notice. Meanwhile, goverment officials are onboard to perform medical checks on guests and crew. Guests will be provided free of charge.

In Japan, the Diamond Princess remains under quarantine and has more confirmed cases of coronavirus, now totaling 218.

Port closures across the region continue, with Tonga being the latest, turning away CMV's Astor.

The Spectrum of the Seas, which is out of service, has docked in Manila, where she will stay through Feb. 15 to the delight of the Filipino crew aboard.