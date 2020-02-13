GPH Announces Senior Management Moves

Global Ports Holding has announced a number of changes to its senior management team.

Having introduced port and destination services across its portfolio and having been part of the development of our guest services and retail operations, Mark Robinson is moving to head up the company's business development efforts in EMEA and Asia Pacific.

As a result, Mert Basar has joined the company to take on the role of Chief Commercial Officer. Basar has spent his recent years as Chief Commercial Officer at IGA- Istanbul Airport. In this role he designed and executed the commercial strategy, overseeing both aeronautical and non-aeronautical services at one of the world's largest airport projects. Before this, he has held a number of senior executive roles at Turkey's leading telecommunications companies such as Turk Telecom and Turkcell and for HP.

Commenting on the changes, Emre Sayin, Chief Executive Officer, said: "I look forward to Mark's input from his new and exciting role. I expect Mark's wealth of cruise industry experience will prove to be invaluable to our business development aspirations in both EMEA and Asia-Pacific. I am also delighted to welcome Mert to our team. His experience and knowledge of commercial operations at such an important aviation hub will be invaluable in helping us deliver on our short and medium-term objectives for ancillary services across the business."