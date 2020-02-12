Carnival Corporation Update On Financial Impact Of Coronavirus

Carnival Corporation announced that as a result of coronavirus, the company believes the impact on its global bookings and cancelled voyages will have a "material impact on its financial results which was not anticipated in the company's previous 2020 earnings guidance."

Since the situation continues to evolve, Carnival said it is currently unable to determine the full financial impact on its fiscal year 2020. However, while not currently planned, if the company had to suspend all of its operations in Asia through the end of April, this would impact its fiscal 2020 financial performance by $0.55 to $0.65 per share, which includes guest compensation.

"In addition, the impact on global bookings will further affect the company's financial performance. The company is currently evaluating contingency plans to mitigate the impact and will provide an update with its first quarter 2020 earnings release in late March," according to a statement.