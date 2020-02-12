Celebrity Apex Completes Sea Trial Run

The Celebrity Apex is back at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint Nazaire, France, following her first set of sea trials.

The trial, conducted between February 4 – 8, 2020, near the shipyard, was overseen by more than 50 crew aboard, including engineers and nautical experts.

The ship was able to sail through challenging conditions, including strong winds.

“The purpose of a sea trial is to test the functionality of the ship, but this wasn’t just any sea trial – and Celebrity Apex isn’t just any ship,” said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, President and CEO, Celebrity Cruises. “In typical Edge Series-fashion, the ship absolutely exceeded our expectations, performing perfectly in line with our above-and-beyond operating standards.”

“It was an absolute honor to stand at the helm of Celebrity Apex for her highly successful first sea trial,” said Celebrity Apex Captain Dimitris Kafetzis. “The Celebrity Apex is truly a beautiful and highly advanced vessel.”

The Celebrity Apex will begin its inaugural season on April 1, 2020.