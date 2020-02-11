Victory Cruise Lines Announces 2021 Alaska Expedition Program

Victory Cruise Lines has announced the inaugural itineraries for the 2021 season on board the 200-passenger Ocean Victory.

Currently under construction, Victory Cruise Lines’ third vessel will offer an Alaska expedition program in summer 2021 as the cruise brand is working with California Polytechnic State University to include marine biologists, scientists and naturalists among its expedition team of 19 who will lead excursions, provide education lectures and act as a resource for all guests.

Alaska Expedition Program:

Northbound: Vancouver, B.C to Sitka, Alaska

12-Day Cruise: May 21; June 11; July 2, 23; August 13; September 3

Ports of call include: a pre-cruise hotel in Vancouver, B.C.; British Columbia Inside Passage; Fiordland (Kynoch Inlet); Ketchikan/Metlakatla; Misty Fjords National Monument; Wrangell/Stikine River Wilderness; Waterfall Coast/Baraof Wilderness; Petersburg/Le Conte Glacier; Tracey Arm/Sawyer Glacier; Kake/Frederick Sound/Five Finger; and Sitka, Alaska. Fares start at $4,199 per person, plus port fees, taxes and gratuities.

Southbound: Sitka, Alaska to Vancouver, B.C.

13-Day Cruise: May 31; June 21; July 12; August 2, 23; September 13

Ports of call include: a pre-cruise hotel in Sitka, Alaska; Kake/Frederick Sound/Five Finger; Endicott Arm/Ford’s Terror/Dawes Glacier; Tracey Arm/Sawyer Glacier; Petersburg/LeConte Glacier; Waterfall Coast/Baranof Wilderness; Misty Fjords National Monument; Ketchikan/Metlakatla; Fiordland (Kynoch Inlet); British Columbia Inside Passage and Vancouver, B.C. Fares start at $4,999 per person, plus port fees, taxes and gratuities.

Hidden Coast: Vancouver, B.C. to Seattle, W.A.

12-Day Cruise: September 24

This one-time itinerary will explore the ports and sights along Vancouver Island. Guests will visit the Copeland Island Marine Park and U’Mista Cultural Center, one of the longest operating First Nations’ cultural facilities in British Columbia. On the southbound leg, views of Cortes Island, Von Donop Inlet and Desolation Sound await, revealing the majesty of British Columbia. Ports of call include: a pre-cruise hotel in Vancouver, B.C.; Princess Royal Reach/Princess Louisa Inlet; Copeland Islands Marine Park; Alert Bay/U’Mista Cultural Center; Cortes Island/Von Donop Inlet; Desolation Sound - Redonda Islands; “Sunshine Coast” – Pender Harbour; Nanaimo; Gulf Islands/Ganges; Victoria and Seattle, W.A. Fares start at $4,199 per person, plus port fees, taxes and gratuities.