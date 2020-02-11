Pullmantur Reports Revenues Up 5% for 2019

Pullmantur Cruises has reported a 5 percent increase in revenues for 2019 over the previous year with identical capacity year-over-year, without releasing actual figures. According to the 2020 Cruise Industry News Annual Report, Pullmantur’s passenger capacity was estimated at 383,990 passengers (double occupancy) in 2019 vs. 389,894 in 2018.

Said Pullmantur President & CEO Richard J. Vogel: “We are very satisfied with the results achieved in the previous year. Although our margin for growth was limited, because we’re operating the same number of ships, we nevertheless managed a slight increase in the number of passengers and revenue, thus consolidating our strength in the Spanish and Latin American markets.”

A change for the four-ship brand will come in 2021, however, as the 1990-built 1,354-passenger Horizon will be retired and replaced by the newer and larger 1996-built, 1,950-passenger Grandeur of the Seas.

For 2020, Vogel said: “In the case of Spain, we expect to achieve a volume of passengers in line with 2019, which will allow us to strengthen our position in the market and continue to be one of the main options for Spaniards who want to enjoy their holidays at sea.

“We are constantly evolving,” he continued. "We have launched new itineraries such as Iceland and the Faroe Islands, Israel, Egypt, Greece and Turkey, and our first wellness cruise.

“We are listening more than ever our passengers; analysing their demands, tastes and changes in their lifestyles.”

Before entering service in 2021, the Grandeur will be “Pullmanturized” for the Spanish market in a European shipyard, converting more staterooms to suites and balcony cabins, along with a name change which has not yet been announced.

The ship will then sail her first season in Northern Europe.