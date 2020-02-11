CIN Digital Reports

Thailand Doesn’t Want the Westerdam

Westerdam

Officials in Thailand have changed their mind on accepting the Westerdam, according to media reports.

“I have issued orders. Permission to dock refused,” Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said in a post on Facebook.

Originally the country said the ship could dock and disembark guests on Thursday, but officials are now saying they will only provide humanitarian aid despite the fact there are no coronavirus cases aboard.

“We are aware of the reports regarding the status of Westerdam’s call to Laem Chabang (Bangkok), Thailand,” Holland America said in a social media post. “We are actively working this matter and will provide an update when able. We know this is confusing for our guests and their families and we greatly appreciate their patience.”

