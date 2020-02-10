Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

American Cruise Lines Founder Charles A. Robertson Passes Away

Charles A. Robertson

Charles A. Robertson, American Cruise Lines' founder, chairman and CEO has passed away, according to a statement.

The Board of Directors of American Cruise Lines, Inc. announced today that Charles B. Robertson will be appointed as the company’s new CEO, effective immediately. 

“My father was a visionary and pioneer of the cruise industry and it is an honor to lead the organization he created. My brothers and I have followed in his footsteps and will remember him as a tremendous leader, mentor, and father. We have prudently worked toward this transition, and with the support of our executives and employees, will continue our dedication to our guests and commitment to growth,” said Robertson.

Charles B. Robertson joined American Cruise Lines in 2003 and was named a vice president in 2014. 

