Silver Whisper and Silver Cloud Meet in Antarctica

The Silver Cloud and Silver Whisper met in Antarctica's Wilhelmina Bay on February 4, 2020.

The rendezvous was a pioneering moment in more ways than one according to a statement, as the Silver Whisper became the first ever ship to visit Antarctica on a World Cruise.

"The meeting of Silver Cloud and Silver Whisper in Antarctica is truly an incredible moment for Silversea Cruises," said Conrad Combrink, Silversea's Senior Vice President of Expeditions and Experiences Development. "It signifies the range of experiences on offer with our cruise line: whether traveling on the first-ever seven-continent World Cruise or journeying deep into the White Continent on the most luxurious ice-class ship afloat, our guests can enjoy a wealth of unforgettable experiences in ultimate comfort."

The Whisper had left on her world cruise, "Legends of Cruising," on Jan. 6, and guests spent a total of four days exploring the Antarctic Peninsula between February 4 and February 7.

Next up, guests can look forward to the "Uncharted World Tour," the first-ever expedition world cruise. Departing from Ushuaia, Argentina, on January 30, 2021, guests traveling on this 167-day odyssey will enjoy an immersive exploration of the Antarctic Peninsula and the South Shetland Islands, before tracing a path through the South Pacific, Australia, Indonesia, the Mediterranean, Northern Europe and, ultimately, the Norwegian Arctic.