Video: Princess Working to Provide Care and Comfort Aboard Diamond Princess

Princess Cruises has staffed up its shoreside office to provide 24/7 support for the Diamond Princess with President Jan Swartz is in Japan as well, according to the company. 

Additional medical staff has joined the ship from the Japanese Ministry of Health, while Princess has not only opened the internet, but provided significantly more bandwidth to the ship, according to a recent video statement.

New Offerings:

  • Eight (8) new satellite TV channels
  • More than 80 new video-on-demand releases, including movies in various languages, concerts and in-cabin fitness videos
  • Cruise Director Show (The Wake Show) in English and Japanese
  • Printed newspapers in 36 languages
  • Pre-printed trivia, daily puzzles, games and arts and crafts
  • Radio Taiso (popular calisthenics) videos
  • Kids’ activity packs
  • Food & beverage options offered via room service
  • Outdoor time for guests in interior staterooms (under the guidance of Japanese Ministry of Health)

 

February 07, 2020
