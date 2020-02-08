Video: Princess Working to Provide Care and Comfort Aboard Diamond Princess

Princess Cruises has staffed up its shoreside office to provide 24/7 support for the Diamond Princess with President Jan Swartz is in Japan as well, according to the company.

Although we're facing many limitations and challenges, we're doing our best to deliver the most critical needs of #DiamondPrincess. We're also working to provide as much care and comfort as we can to all onboard. We hope these gestures will lift the spirits of those onboard. pic.twitter.com/Dlzq3nH7Qc — Princess Cruises (@PrincessCruises) February 8, 2020

Additional medical staff has joined the ship from the Japanese Ministry of Health, while Princess has not only opened the internet, but provided significantly more bandwidth to the ship, according to a recent video statement.

New Offerings: