Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Anthem of the Seas Passengers Screened for Coronavirus at Cape Liberty

Anthem of the Seas

When the Anthem of the Seas docked at Cape Liberty this morning, a number of passengers from China were reported to have been screened for the coronavirus and four travelers were hospitalized

However, initial reports suggested that while the four passengers had a fever, they did not have the virus, although they were said to be under observation at a local hospital.

According to NBC, the CDC and health officials removed 23 other Chinese nationals after the ship docked. They passengers will be taken to Newark Airport for a flight back to China.

None of the 27 people were from Wuhan — where the virus first began to spread — or had traveled there since the start of the outbreak, NBC reported.

Royal Caribbean was quoted in a statement saying that it is “participating in elevated levels of guest screening to combat the spread of the virus.”

Royal Caribbean were not immediately available for any further comment or update.

February 07, 2020
