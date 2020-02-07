New Engines Installed on Star Breeze

New engines have been installed on the Star Breeze at Fincantieri Shipyard in Palermo, Italy, along with two new generators, according to Windstar Cruises, as the ship nears the completion of her $250 Million Star Plus Initiative.

The new main engines have fewer parts, less maintenance requirements, lower fuel consumption, and reduced emission levels, the company said.\

Windstar is stretching each of its three Star-class ships. The months-long drydock for each vessel will add a new midsection with capacity for 100 more guests, but also a host of further upgrades: two new restaurants, a new pool, a new spa, and countless technical advancements, including complete engine replacements.

Windstar will take half of its fleet – Star Breeze, Star Legend, and Star Pride – and renovate each ship in succession. Work on the ships began in October 2019 and ends in November 2020. The total capacity of the expanded ships will be 312 guests