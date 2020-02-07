Virgin Reveals Smart Wearable Technology

Virgin Voyages has revealed what it calls The Band, described as “sleek wearable technology made from recycled ocean plastic that will unlock voyage adventures for future Sailors (guests) upon the debut of Scarlet Lady on April 1, 2020.”

The Band has been developed in a partnership with Bionic, an engineering company committed to addressing plastic pollution in marine and coastal environments. Virgin said it has created the travel industry’s next-level smart wearable technology that is equal parts functional and stylish. The lightweight accessory is nautically inspired and can be taken home by guests as a post-voyage keepsake.

“Just like our stunning fleet of Lady Ships, and through our partnership with Bionic, our wearable technology marries sustainability with smarts and style, which is quintessentially Virgin,” said Tom McAlpin, CEO of Virgin Voyages, in a prepared statement. “The Band will be our seamless and worry-free way for Sailors to not only unlock their cabin with ease, but to explore all of the thrills and great experiences that Scarlet Lady and the rest of our fleet will have to offer.”

As part of planning for a cruise, guests will receive The Band via mail prior to stepping on board. Activated with just the tap of the wrist, Virgin said, The Band is a hands, wallet and worry-free way for guests to access their cabins, serving as a room key; board the ship with ease; pinpoint location for delivery of champagne; make onboard purchases and pay for the drinks tab; game at the casino, and as a VIP pass for suite guests to enter Richard’s Rooftop.

To complement The Band, a guest app will be available in the coming weeks for the check-in process, booking excursions and more.

Rope material for The Band is said to be built entirely from Bionic yarn and contains six grams of marine and coastal plastic, equivalent to one-half of a plastic water bottle that washes ashore.

Through this partnership, both Virgin and Bionic have committed to further sustainability initiatives. This includes additional ocean clean-ups, and a commitment to recovering two-or-more pounds of plastic for every new guest joining Virgin in 2020.

The Band is just one of many sustainability initiatives that will be featured onboard Virgin Voyages. Through a commitment to provide guests with both a luxurious and green experience, Virgin is banning all single-use plastic materials, using smart design to minimize electricity usage, eliminating food waste with no buffets and more.