Taiwan Clamps Down and Bans All Cruise Calls

Port of Keelung

The Taiwan Centers for Disease Control has announced that effective from Feb. 6, no international cruise ship will call into any port in Taiwan until further notice.

This follows news earlier in the week that saw calls significantly limited, in an effort to limit the country's exposure to the coronavirus outbreak. 

Cruise lines with operations in mainland China were said to be considering Taiwan as an alternate and immediate homeport alternative. Those plans will now need to be reevaluated. 

The SuperStar Aquarius sails year-round from Taiwan. The Star Cruises' ship, which is in Japan today, is scheduled to return to Keelung on Friday for a turnaround call. No further information was available. 

