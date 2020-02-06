Liljehammar Triumphs in Bacardi Cruise Competition

Torbjörn Liljehammar of TallinkSilja Line has been crowned winner of the Bacardi Legacy Cruise Competition 2020 for his own signature cocktail, "The Magellan."

Torbjörn will now represent the global cruise channel in the Bacardi Legacy Cocktail Competition global finals in Miami, May 1-7 2020, competing with 40 domestic market winners from across the globe, according to a press release.

Zachary Sulkes International Key Account Manager (Cruise), Bacardi Global Travel Retail, commented. “We are in a new golden age for spirits with a long-term global trend for luxury cocktails. Bacardi rum is perfect for the ‘shaken and stirred’ millennial generation and so the importance of creating a professional cocktail culture in the cruise sector is increasingly relevant.

“The standard of entries for the Bacardi Legacy Cruise Bartender of the Year 2020 has been incredible. We’ve organised similar competitions in the Cruise sector for 15 years now and, once again, I’m amazed by the growing professionalism of the participants year on year and the skills they demonstrate in creating their own unique premium cocktail recipe, led this year by Torbjörn. I’d like to thank AS Tallink and all our cruise partners for their enthusiasm and support in joining our mission to maximize the luxury potential of the cruise cocktail market.”

Nele Nedaškovskaja, Beverage Manager, AS Tallink Duty Free was delighted with Torbjörn’s success.

“This award means a lot for us and proves that everything is possible. I’m sure it will have a positive impact on our entire team of creative bartenders, motivating them to create new, amazing cocktails for the next Bacardi Legacy competition. We are immensely proud of Torbjörn, his professionalism, creativity and skills as a world class bartender and we will support him all the way to the global finals in Miami," he said.

The four finalists in the Legacy Cruise Competition 2020 were Torbjörn Liljehammar of TallinkSilja, Antonino Pepe representing P&O Cruises Australia, Alexandra Muresan of Celebrity Cruises and Fabricio do Santos from Carnival Cruise Line.

The Bacardi Legacy Cruise Competition 2020 final was held at the Contemporary Museum of Art in San Juan, Puerto Rico, just a few miles from the company's distillery, the largest premium rum distillery in the world. During the semi finals the four finalists spent time visiting the distillery and meeting the BacardiMaestros de Ron as part of an itinerary giving them an insider’s guide to the company's rum portfolio, its heritage and craft.

The Magellan created by Torbjörn Liljehammar:

50 ml BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho Rum

30 ml BLANDY’S10YOSercial Dry Madeira Wine

40 ml Vanilla/Apricot homemade syrup

15 ml Lemon Juice

2 dashes orange bitter

Mix BACARDI Reserva Ocho, apricot/vanilla syrup, lemon juice, Madeira wine, together in a shaker and add plenty of ice.\

Shake well and double strain into a chilled glass. Use lemon peel to zest the glass with oils and then discard.