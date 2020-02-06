Tiki Barber Tours Carnival Conquest to See Offerings for Guests with Sensory Issues

NFL legend Tiki Barber, who serves on the board of KultureCity, which has partnered with Carnival Cruise Line, recently toured the Carnival Conquest to get a first-hand look at the line’s offerings for those with different sensory abilities such as autism, PTSD, ADHD and Down syndrome.

Carnival is the first cruise line to be certified “sensory inclusive” by KultureCity, and the program has been rolled out on 21 ships across the fleet, according to a press release.

Barber had an opportunity to tour the ship, meet with staff who have undergone KultureCity training and visit the ship’s Camp Ocean children’s play area where he checked out a KultureCity sensory bag that is available for guests during their cruise.

The bags contain items to help calm, relax and manage sensory overload and include comfortable noise cancelling headphones (provided by Puro Sound Labs), fidget tools, and a feeling thermometer (produced in conjunction with Boardmaker), as well as a KultureCity VIP lanyard to help staff easily identify guests. A card advising guests of the areas on board where they may need to use headphones and/or sunglasses is included, as well. Two videos play in the stateroom televisions to help increase guest awareness of the program and of the overarching mission of embracing diversity and inclusion.

KultureCity has trained hundreds of guest-facing team members, including guest services, dining room, housekeeping personnel and youth staff, to understand and help guests with sensory-related questions or issues.

“KultureCity has partnered with more than 400 sporting venues, attractions and restaurants across the country and around the world, and it’s really great to be able expand our reach with such a wonderful organization such as Carnival Cruise Line,” said Barber.