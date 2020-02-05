CIN Digital Reports

Taiwan to Significantly Limit Cruise Calls with New Measures

Majestic Princess

The Taiwanese Coast Guard has announced a number of new port security measures to combat coronavirus concerns, throwing a wrench into potential alternative deployment plans outside of mainland China.

Cruise ships that have confirmed or suspected cases or coronavirus in the last 28 days are not permitted into Taiwan, nor are any cruise ships that have visited mainland China in the last 14 days.

In addition, a separate report said any cruise ship carrying Chinese crew will also not be permitted to enter Taiwan. 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Coca Cola

More from Cruise Industry News

MHA

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

117 Ships | 243,102 Berths | $66 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

New 2020 Executive Guide

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Highlights:

130+ Operators

All Cruise Brands

1,600 Names

Key Contact Info

Expedition Lines

Luxury Brands

Niche Brands

About | Order Today
Venus