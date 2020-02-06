Aurora Expeditions Appoints National Sales Manager

Aurora Expeditions has announced the appointment of Lisa Bertini as National Sales Manager USA, a new position within the North American market for the growing expedition brand.

She joins the dedicated U.S. team alongside George Johns, Business Development Manager, and brings with her over 25 years of experience in the travel industry; previous brand experience includes Virtuoso, Zegrahm Expeditions, Society Expeditions Cruises and Cox & Kings (The Americas).

Bertini will primarily be responsible for driving and developing the travel agent distribution in the United States and will be based in Seattle.

Aurora Expeditions Managing Director Robert Halfpenny commented: “It is a really exciting time for our growing global markets. With the launch of our first purpose-built expedition ship, the Greg Mortimer, into market last year and a second, the Sylvia Earle coming in 2021, we are looking forward to taking more adventurous North American passengers to wild and remote locations.

"With Lisa’s proven success in similar roles, her vast network and many positive testimonials, I am certain she is going to help take the market to the next stage. We warmly welcome Lisa to the team and know she will support us in continuing our journey of small expedition travel, that always aims to exceed our customers’ expectations.”

Head of Marketing – Global, Victoria added" “I’m thrilled to be working alongside Lisa to grow Aurora Expeditions in the US market. We have a great brand and business with almost 30 years’ experience in the industry and a trust pilot rating of 4.9/5, which is testament to the quality of the experience we are offering. We look forward to Lisa driving this business further and connecting us with some fantastic agents across the U.S. market.”