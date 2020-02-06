Windstar Cruises Announces New Spa Concept

The World Spa by Windstar has debuted on the Wind Surf, which emerged from a renovation in December 2019.

The spa will also be included on three all-suite Star Class ships, the Star Breeze, the Star Legend and the Star Pride, as part of a renovation initiative estimated at costing over $250 million.

“We’re delighted to expand upon Windstar’s partnership with One Spa World,” says Peter Tobler, director of hotel operations for Windstar Cruises. “Now with the unveiling of World Spa by Windstar, our guests will be able to take wellness to a deeper level and partake in destination-inspired treatments with locally sourced ingredients.”

Among the spa therapies offered on Windstar's ships is the Northern Lights Manicure and Pedicure, which includes a soak using seaweed sourced from the Baltic Sea, the Remineralizing Glacial Mud Body Wrap from Alaska, the Rosemary and Thyme Massage from the Mediterranean, as well as other regional treatments from Asia, the Caribbean, Iceland and the South Pacific.

World Spa by Windstar also plans to offer its guests a number of other wellness treatments like advanced facial therapies, aroma stone therapies, cleansing salt scrubs, massages and body treatments as well as acupuncture and traditional Chinese medicine. In addition, the company invested into an improved fitness center, where experts will create customized programs.