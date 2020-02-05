Palfinger Selected as Supplier for New Viking Expedition Ships

Palfinger Marine announced that it will supply an extensive package of lifting and handling solutions to the two new expedition vessels for Viking.

Each vessel will be equipped with a wide range of Palfinger products. The scope of delivery includes shell doors, mooring observation platforms, equipment and waste lifts, provision side-loading systems, launch and recovery systems for submarines and zodiac boats, transport systems for submarines and slipway systems for rigid inflatable boats (RIBS).

The Viking Octantis and Viking Polaris will enter service in 2022.

"We started working on this project in 2018. It has been a great pleasure to cooperate closely with the skilled staff from both Viking Cruises and VARD Group. Together, we are able to meet the demanding requirements and supply tailor-made equipment that will give future passengers a once-in-a-lifetime experience," said Sverre Mowinckel-Nilsen, Sales Director for Offshore Lifting and Handling Solutions at Palfinger

Among several adaptations will be an enclosed, in-ship marina, called The Hangar, which will allow guests to embark on inflatable boats from a stable surface inside the ship, protecting them from winds and waves.

For The Hangar, Palfinger will deliver a range of innovative equipment, which has been designed in close cooperation with Viking and VARD. A 26-meter-long slipway will enable safe launch and recovery of rigid inflatable boats (RIBs) with passengers onboard. Another solution is the internal transport system, used for moving submarines (starboard side and port side) from their berths to the launch and recovery area.

On each side of The Hangar, a Palfinger launch and recovery system for both submarines and Zodiac boats will be installed. These systems will be accompanied by a main winch with a safe working load (SWL) of 13 tonnes as well as a telescopic crane section with a SWL of 1 tonne.