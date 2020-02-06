Four New Ships to Drive Yield Growth for Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises is introducing four new ships company-wide in 2020, including the Celebrity Apex, Silver Origin, Silver Moon and Odyssey of the Seas.
"We are very excited about the introduction of our four new ships during 2020 as they will be important contributors to the overall we are very excited about the introduction of our four new ships during 2020 as they will be important contributors to the overall net yield growth," said Jason Liberty, CFO, speaking on the company's Tuesday earnings call. "Now the timing of the new ship deliveries will result in more significant yield growth in the second half of the year than in the first half."
According to the 2020 Cruise Industry News Annual Report, the new ships will add 7,796 berths to the company's inventory.
Realizing full-year service in 2021, the four ships will carry approximately just under over 350,000 passengers at 100 percent occupancy, according to the 2020 Cruise Industry News Annual Report,
The Celebrity Apex launches services this spring, with a mini season in Northern Europe followed by deployment in the Mediterranean. She becomes the second ship in the successful Edge class of vessels, and will introduce a number of new dining options.
Custom-built for the Galapagos, the 100-guest Silver Origin debuts in the region this summer for the ultra-luxury Silversea brand. It's the company's first destination-specific ship featuring a team of Ecuadorian national expert guides, the highest crew-to-guest ratio in the Galapagos, an interactive basecamp, Ecuadorian-inspired cuisine and more.
The Silver Moon is a sister to the Silver Muse at 596 guests, and will be delivered from Fincantieri this summer, with her inaugural cruise set for early August in the Mediterranean.
Finally, the new Odyssey of the Seas will sail in North America for the Royal Caribbean International brand, and is the second Quantum Ultra Class ship, following the 2019-built Spectrum of the Seas. The new ship will have the largest indoor activity space at sea, featuring bumper car and a flying trapeze. The SeaPlex space will also double as a glow-in-the-dark laser tag arena, pitting Yetis and Snow Shifters against each other as they battle for survival and control of the mythical ice city in Clash for the Crystal City.
In November 2020, the ship’s inaugural year will start in the Caribbean with cruises to Curaçao, Aruba, Grand Cayman and Mexico on eight- and six-night itineraries from Fort Lauderdale. The Odyssey will then sail to her homeport of Civitavecchia in May 2021 and become the first Quantum Ultra Class ship to cruise Europe for the summer.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Orderbook:
|Cruise Line
|Ship
|Cost1
|Tonnage
|Capacity
|Yard
|Sailing
|Delivery
|Silversea
|Silver Origin
|$75
|5,739
|100
|De Hoop
|Galapagos
|March 2020
|Celebrity
|Apex
|$900
|129,500
|2,900
|Chantiers
|Eur/Carib
|April 2020
|Silversea
|Silver Moon
|$370
|40,700
|596
|Fincantieri
|World
|April 2020
|Royal Caribbean
|Odyssey
|$950
|167,000
|4,200
|Meyer
|Carib
|Fall 2020
|Royal Caribbean
|Wonder
|$1,300
|227,625
|5,448
|Chantiers
|China?
|Spring 2021
|Celebrity
|Unnamed
|$900
|129,500
|2,900
|Chantiers
|TBA
|Fall 2021
|Silversea
|Silver Dawn
|$380
|40,700
|596
|Fincantieri
|World
|Q4 2021
|Royal Caribbean
|Unnamed
|$1,100
|200,000
|5,000
|Meyer Turku
|TBA
|Q2 2022
|Celebrity
|Unnamed
|$900
|129,500
|2,900
|Chantiers
|TBA
|Fall 2022
|Silversea
|Unnamed
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|Meyer Werft
|World
|TBA 2022
|TUI Cruises
|Mein Schiff 7
|$625
|110,000
|2,900
|Meyer Turku
|Europe
|Spring 2023
|Royal Caribbean
|Unnamed
|$1,300
|231,000
|5,714
|Chantiers
|TBA
|Fall 2023
|Silversea
|Unnamed
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|Meyer Werft
|World
|TBA 2023
|Royal Caribbean
|Unnamed
|$1,100
|200,000
|5,000
|Meyer Turku
|TBA
|Q2 2024
|Celebrity
|Unnamed
|$900
|129,500
|2,900
|Chantiers
|TBA
|Fall 2024
|TUI Cruises
|Unnamed
|$850
|161,000
|4,000
|Fincantieri
|TBA
|TBA 2024
|Royal Caribbean
|Unnamed
|$1,100
|200,000
|5,000
|Meyer Turku
|TBA
|Spring 2025
|TUI Cruises
|Unnamed
|$850
|161,000
|4,000
|Fincantieri
|TBA
|TBA 2026
(1) In Millions (USD) | Costs May Be Estimated
: LNG Powered
: Expedition Vessel
: China/Asia Market Dedicated Vessel