Four New Ships to Drive Yield Growth for Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises is introducing four new ships company-wide in 2020, including the Celebrity Apex, Silver Origin, Silver Moon and Odyssey of the Seas.

"We are very excited about the introduction of our four new ships during 2020 as they will be important contributors to the overall net yield growth," said Jason Liberty, CFO, speaking on the company's Tuesday earnings call. "Now the timing of the new ship deliveries will result in more significant yield growth in the second half of the year than in the first half."

According to the 2020 Cruise Industry News Annual Report, the new ships will add 7,796 berths to the company's inventory.

Realizing full-year service in 2021, the four ships will carry approximately just under over 350,000 passengers at 100 percent occupancy, according to the 2020 Cruise Industry News Annual Report,

The Celebrity Apex launches services this spring, with a mini season in Northern Europe followed by deployment in the Mediterranean. She becomes the second ship in the successful Edge class of vessels, and will introduce a number of new dining options.

Custom-built for the Galapagos, the 100-guest Silver Origin debuts in the region this summer for the ultra-luxury Silversea brand. It's the company's first destination-specific ship featuring a team of Ecuadorian national expert guides, the highest crew-to-guest ratio in the Galapagos, an interactive basecamp, Ecuadorian-inspired cuisine and more.

The Silver Moon is a sister to the Silver Muse at 596 guests, and will be delivered from Fincantieri this summer, with her inaugural cruise set for early August in the Mediterranean.

Finally, the new Odyssey of the Seas will sail in North America for the Royal Caribbean International brand, and is the second Quantum Ultra Class ship, following the 2019-built Spectrum of the Seas. The new ship will have the largest indoor activity space at sea, featuring bumper car and a flying trapeze. The SeaPlex space will also double as a glow-in-the-dark laser tag arena, pitting Yetis and Snow Shifters against each other as they battle for survival and control of the mythical ice city in Clash for the Crystal City.

In November 2020, the ship’s inaugural year will start in the Caribbean with cruises to Curaçao, Aruba, Grand Cayman and Mexico on eight- and six-night itineraries from Fort Lauderdale. The Odyssey will then sail to her homeport of Civitavecchia in May 2021 and become the first Quantum Ultra Class ship to cruise Europe for the summer.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Orderbook:

Cruise Line Ship Cost1 Tonnage Capacity Yard Sailing Delivery Silver Origin $75 5,739 100 De Hoop Galapagos March 2020 Celebrity Apex $900 129,500 2,900 Chantiers Eur/Carib April 2020 Silversea Silver Moon $370 40,700 596 Fincantieri World April 2020 Royal Caribbean Odyssey $950 167,000 4,200 Meyer Carib Fall 2020 Royal Caribbean Wonder $1,300 227,625 5,448 Chantiers China? Spring 2021 Celebrity Unnamed $900 129,500 2,900 Chantiers TBA Fall 2021 Silversea Silver Dawn $380 40,700 596 Fincantieri World Q4 2021 Royal Caribbean Unnamed $1,100 200,000 5,000 Meyer Turku TBA Q2 2022 Celebrity Unnamed $900 129,500 2,900 Chantiers TBA Fall 2022 Silversea Unnamed TBA TBA TBA Meyer Werft World TBA 2022 TUI Cruises Mein Schiff 7 $625 110,000 2,900 Meyer Turku Europe Spring 2023 Royal Caribbean Unnamed $1,300 231,000 5,714 Chantiers TBA Fall 2023 Silversea Unnamed TBA TBA TBA Meyer Werft World TBA 2023 Royal Caribbean Unnamed $1,100 200,000 5,000 Meyer Turku TBA Q2 2024 Celebrity Unnamed $900 129,500 2,900 Chantiers TBA Fall 2024 TUI Cruises TUI Cruises Unnamed $850 161,000 4,000 Fincantieri TBA TBA 2024 Royal Caribbean Royal Caribbean Unnamed $1,100 200,000 5,000 Meyer Turku TBA Spring 2025 TUI Cruises TUI Cruises Unnamed $850 161,000 4,000 Fincantieri TBA TBA 2026

(1) In Millions (USD) | Costs May Be Estimated

: LNG Powered

: Expedition Vessel

: China/Asia Market Dedicated Vessel