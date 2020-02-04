Port Charlottetown Releases 2020 Record Cruise Schedule

Port Charlottetown announced that it is preparing for another record year for its cruise business with an estimated 154,000 passengers and just over 70,000 crew over the course of 97 ship calls, according to a press release.

“With continued growth of cruise on Prince Edward Island, these numbers are very impressive and firmly establishes this sector as an important contributor to the Island economy,” said Mike Cochrane, CEO of Port Charlottetown. “This is a six-month sailing season, and we are incredibly pleased to see the full season continue to grow and expand.”

In addition to a record season, Port Charlottetown anticipates officially christening the South berth expansion with the arrival of two ships this spring.

“Having the ability to berth two mid to large size vessels simultaneously will be a great improvement to our port operations," added Corryn Clemence, Cruise Development, Communications and Brand Manager for the port. “This will increase landside operations and the efficiency of Shore excursions and dispatching of tours.”

Construction on the expansion began in spring of 2018 and is set to be finalized by June of this year.

The 2020 season will kick off with a double day on April 29, with calls from Holland America’s Zaandam and Victory Cruise Line’s Victory II. This year will also see inaugural calls from the Hanseatic Inspiration, Norwegian Cruise Line’s Encore, Ritz Carlton’s Evrima and Royal Caribbean’s Empress of the Seas. In addition to these inaugurals, the MSC Meraviglia will return for two calls this fall. The season will wrap up with a call from the Victory II on November 01, 2020.