Carnival Magic to Europe, NYC and Port Canaveral in 2021

The Carnival Magic will operate a 2021 cruise schedule featuring two trans-Atlantic crossings, a series of European voyages, a summer schedule from New York and Caribbean sailings from Port Canaveral, according to a company statement.

The Carnival Magic will reposition for its 2021 European schedule with a 14-day trans-Atlantic voyage departing Miami on March 13 and arriving in Barcelona on March 27, 2021, calling at Bermuda; Ponta Delgada (Azores) and Lisbon, Portugal; and Malaga and Valencia, Spain.

The ship will then undergo a two-week-long drydock in Cadiz followed by a series of seven- and eight-day Mediterranean cruises from Barcelona through April 25.

These voyages call at key European ports including Valletta, Malta; and Marseilles, France, as well as Livorno, Civitavecchia (Rome), Naples and Messina, Italy.

The Carnival Magic will then return to the U.S. on a 12-day trans-Atlantic voyage from Barcelona to New York May 3-15, 2021, calling at Cartagena and Malaga, Spain; Funchal (Madeira), Portugal; and Halifax, Nova Scotia. Then, beginning June 17, the Carnival Magic will kick off a summer schedule from New York operating four- to nine-day voyages to Bermuda, The Bahamas, the Caribbean, Canada and New England. The schedule runs through Sept. 24, 2021.

The program includes four-, five- and seven-day voyages to Bermuda, a four-day eastern Canada cruise, week-long fall foliage sailings to New England and eastern Canada, and seven- and eight-day Caribbean departures featuring top destinations like Amber Cove, Grand Turk, the private Bahamian island of Half Moon Cay, San Juan, St. Maarten, and St. Thomas.

The Carnival Magic’s New York season also includes a nine-day Carnival Journeys voyage featuring tropical ports throughout the eastern Caribbean as well as special onboard programming and activities.

In November 2021, Carnival Magic will shift to Port Canaveral for a winter schedule of six- and eight-day Caribbean voyages. Two different six-day itineraries are offered – one visiting Amber Cove, Grand Turk and Half Moon Cay or Nassau while another features Cozumel, Belize and Costa Maya. Eight-day eastern Caribbean cruises call at St. Maarten, St. Kitts, San Juan, and Grand Turk, while eight-day southern Caribbean voyages feature Aruba, Grand Turk, and Curacao or Bonaire. There are also seven-day voyages visiting sunny, tropical destinations in the eastern and western Caribbean. The program runs through April 23, 2022.