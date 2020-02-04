Princess Cancels Diamond Princess Cruise from Japan

Diamond Princess

Princess Cruises has cancelled the Feb. 4 departure of the Diamond Princess as the ship was recently quarantined due to coronavirus concerns.

The cruise line has decided to cancel the next voyage of Diamond Princess to help facilitate the health screening and records review process, according to a statement.

The Diamond Princess was due to depart Yokohama (February 4) for an eight day round-trip cruise. However, the decision was made to cancel the cruise because of the time needed for the authorities to complete their comprehensive review.

All guests will receive a full refund. Each guest will also receive a one hundred percent future cruise credit.

"While this decision will be disappointing for our guests, we feel they will understand the commitment to continue to work closely with the health authorities because we share a common goal of looking after the safety and well-being of our guests, crew and the places we visit," the company said. "Princess Cruises confirmed there are 2,666 guests currently onboard covering a range of nationalities. About half the guests are from Japan."

 

