Disney Cruise Line Launches New Lighthouse Point Website

Disney Cruise Line has launched a new website offering details of its plans for the Lighthouse Point, its second private island location on Eleuthera, in the Bahamas.

Hiring for operational roles is expected to begin in 2022 and the expected completion of the area is said to be 2022 or 2023.

The new website contains information about the opportunities Disney Cruise Line brings to the Bahamas economy, the ways it protects the natural environment, as well as celebrate its culture and support the local community.

There is also a progress section of the site, where Disney has shared an illustration of its plans for Lighthouse Point which include an adventure camp with trails and lookout towers, pedestrian nature trails, and a spa and wellness area.

"75 percent of the cruises offered by Disney Cruise Line have at least one stop in The Bahamas. It is estimated that Disney Cruise Line operations currently contribute more than $70 million towards the Bahamas gross domestic product annually," the company said.

Cost estimates for the island are between $250 to $400 million.

Disney Cruise Line purchased the privately-owned Lighthouse Point last year and has committed to develop less than 20 percent of the property; employ sustainable building practices, including an open-trestle pier that eliminates the need to dredge a ship channel; establish environmental monitoring programs during construction and operation; and donate more than 190 acres of privately owned land to the government, among other commitments.