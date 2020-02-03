Victoria Mooring Dolphin Extension On Track

The 58-meter extension to the mooring dolphin at Pier B for Victoria Cruise Terminal will be completed prior to the start of the 2020 cruise season on April 3, 2020, according to a press release.

Despite several weeks of inclement weather from November through January, construction crews have installed the main support piles, concrete cap for the breasting dolphin, and the 85 percent of the electrical components.

Steps and processes remaining include the construction of the concrete cap for the main mooring dolphin, rip rap protection for the underwater piles, electrical component installation, and the installation of the gangways, bollards, capstans and fenders.

The $6.8-million project includes the extension of the mooring dolphin and the construction of a breasting dolphin to allow for newer ships, such as the Royal Caribbean Ovation of the Seas, to utilize the northernmost pier at the Victoria Cruise Terminal, the port said, in a statement.

The project is one of the largest capital infrastructure spends in the not-for-profit’s history. The dolphin extension will allow for vessels that are close to 350 metres (1,148’) long to safely moor in port.